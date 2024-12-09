DJ Akademiks Manages To Blame Kendrick Lamar For The Rape Allegation Against Jay-Z

DJ Akademiks is going after everybody in his latest rant, and unsurprisingly, Kendrick Lamar is a part of it. The hip-hop media pundit went on livestream recently to discuss the recent bombshell allegation against Jay-Z. If you are just tuning in, the New York rapper and businessman is currently being accused of rape by a Jane Doe. She claims she was just 13 at the time of this encounter and it happened at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards. The lawsuit was originally filed in October and only included Diddy's name. However, on behalf of Tony Buzbee, it was adjusted and sent back in to have Hov in the suit.
Jay-Z feels it's blatant "blackmail" and that the Houston lawyer should have filed a "criminal complaint" instead. Buzbee also spoke out and addressed the Roc Nation founder's statement and he seems more than ready to head to court. As for how DJ Akademiks, Kendrick Lamar, and even Drake, to an extent, tie into this, let us explain. As we said, Ak broke things down on his platform and talked about how it's going to be interesting to see how this plays out. Especially since he feels that Roc Nation as portrayed themselves as "saints."
The Internet Can't Believe This Kendrick Lamar Take From DJ Akademiks
If you have been following the journalist's career, you know he's been against Jay-Z's entertainment company for a while. While he essentially thinks very little of this lawsuit, Akademiks is upset with one person in particular for this happening. He puts the blame on Kendrick Lamar for constantly talking about the "weird case" surrounding Drake's affiliate, Baka Not Nice. Akademiks is also disappointed with him he thinks Lamar is endangering his contemporaries in world where allegations are running rampant.
Shockingly, Ak called out Drake a little bit too for doing the same thing during the beef. If you remember, he accused Lamar of beating on his significant other. But overall, Akademiks is placing a lot of it at Kendrick's feet because he's portayed himself as "Jesus" in his mind. As you could imagine, the internet was left speechless and annoyed with this take.