Jay-Z Files Motion To Have Rape Accuser Reveal Her Identity

BYZachary Horvath976 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Alex Spiro, Jay-Z's legal rep, filed the paperwork.

Jay-Z and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, are filing a new motion in regard to the rape allegation against him. According to TMZ, the latter sent it in Monday morning to a judge asking this Jane Doe to reveal her true identity moving forward. "Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro writes in the documents.

Additionally, the motion goes on to say that the rapper and Roc Nation leader has always kept an "impeccable reputation." Moreover, Spiro makes it clear that Jay-Z has never been accused of or partaken in any sort of sexual misconduct. As we and many others have reported already. The Blueprint MC is currently facing a civil suit from this woman who alleges he raped her, along with Diddy, back in 2000. She claims this harrowing act allegedly took place at an after-party following the MTV Music Video Awards from that year.

Read More: Travis Scott Confirms New Music Is "Really On The Way"

Jay-Z And His Lawyer Are Looking To Level The Playing Field

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Furthermore, the Jane Doe says she was just 13 at the time. There's already been a lot of discourse about this bombshell news from fans online, as well as DJ Akademiks. He's taken the major conspiracy angle, placing the blame for this particular instance at the feet of Kendrick Lamar. Drake also caught some flak, but most of his rant was targeted at the K. Dot. You can read his argument here.

Additionally, there's already been a tense back-and-forth between Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who filed the suit on behalf of the alleged victim. The former believes its complete and utter "blackmail" and that the Houston legal rep is essentially going about this all wrong. Jay feels that if this really did happen that Buzbee should be filing a "criminal complaint" instead. Buzbee then fired back with a statement on Twitter (X) saying that Jay-Z's effort to "bully and harass me and this plaintiff" are not working and that he's happy to be taking this court.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Continues To Defend Andrew Schulz By Calling Out Kendrick Lamar's Hypocrisy

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...