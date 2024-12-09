Jay-Z Files Motion To Have Rape Accuser Reveal Her Identity

Alex Spiro, Jay-Z's legal rep, filed the paperwork.

Jay-Z and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, are filing a new motion in regard to the rape allegation against him. According to TMZ, the latter sent it in Monday morning to a judge asking this Jane Doe to reveal her true identity moving forward. "Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro writes in the documents.

Additionally, the motion goes on to say that the rapper and Roc Nation leader has always kept an "impeccable reputation." Moreover, Spiro makes it clear that Jay-Z has never been accused of or partaken in any sort of sexual misconduct. As we and many others have reported already. The Blueprint MC is currently facing a civil suit from this woman who alleges he raped her, along with Diddy, back in 2000. She claims this harrowing act allegedly took place at an after-party following the MTV Music Video Awards from that year.

Jay-Z And His Lawyer Are Looking To Level The Playing Field

Furthermore, the Jane Doe says she was just 13 at the time.