Tony Buzbee Claps Back At Jay-Z Following Scathing Response To Rape Allegations

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who will defend Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial, speaks at a news conference at the Travis County Republican Party Headquarters on Wednesday June 7, 2023.
There's been a lot of heat on Tony lately, but he's remaining steadfast for his clients.

Jay-Z is currently dealing with a shocking allegation. Multiple reports say that it was a re-filed lawsuit that initially only included Diddy back in October. A Jane Doe is now alleging that she was raped by both of the hip-hop moguls back in 2000 when she was just 13. She claims this act took place at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Jay-Z is in a state of shock, confusion, and disgust by the accusation, labeling it as "blackmail." However, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the lengthy statement that's been making the rounds.

Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer representing well over 100 alleged victims in the Diddy case, was the one who filed the civil lawsuit. Jay-Z made sure to take aim at him as well, and he didn't hold back. He calls him a "fraud" and that he should instead be file a "criminal complaint" because "these allegations are so heinous in nature." He later adds, "I have no idea how you have become such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over... You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor no dignity."

Things Are Already Getting Tense Between Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee

The fiery response from Hov didn't take long to make its way to Buzbee's camp, though. The controversial lawyer has recently clapped right back with a response of his own. The Neighborhood Talk reshared his tweet and it goes, "Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous cased under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him."

Buzbee then continues, "Instead she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I'm very proud of her resolve." Overall, he sounds more than confident in his argument against Jay-Z as he concludes by saying, "As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media."

