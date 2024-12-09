Tony Buzbee Claps Back At Jay-Z Following Scathing Response To Rape Allegations

There's been a lot of heat on Tony lately, but he's remaining steadfast for his clients.

Jay-Z is currently dealing with a shocking allegation. Multiple reports say that it was a re-filed lawsuit that initially only included Diddy back in October. A Jane Doe is now alleging that she was raped by both of the hip-hop moguls back in 2000 when she was just 13. She claims this act took place at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Jay-Z is in a state of shock, confusion, and disgust by the accusation, labeling it as "blackmail." However, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the lengthy statement that's been making the rounds.

Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer representing well over 100 alleged victims in the Diddy case, was the one who filed the civil lawsuit. Jay-Z made sure to take aim at him as well, and he didn't hold back. He calls him a "fraud" and that he should instead be file a "criminal complaint" because "these allegations are so heinous in nature." He later adds, "I have no idea how you have become such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over... You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor no dignity."

Things Are Already Getting Tense Between Jay-Z & Tony Buzbee

The fiery response from Hov didn't take long to make its way to Buzbee's camp, though. The controversial lawyer has recently clapped right back with a response of his own. The Neighborhood Talk reshared his tweet and it goes, "Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous cased under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him."