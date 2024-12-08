Pusha T Explains Why Kendrick Lamar 1000% Won The Beef Against Drake

Pusha T explains how Kendrick Lamar beat Drake.

Pusha T believes "1000%" that Kendrick Lamar beat Drake in their iconic rap battle earlier this year. Speaking to popular journalist Ari Melber at Saint Sessions Live, King Push was asked about the beef and delivered a meticulous answer about Lamar's win. “Kendrick is a lyricist that talks to your soul…," Pusha T replied. "The truth really hurts. The truth cuts deep. I think Kendrick was really talking to [Drake’s] soul.” Arguably one of the only other people to defeat Drake in a battle, Push added: “That would cause you to tap out. That’ll cause you to sue.”

Pusha T is referring to Drake's pending lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which was announced last week. Drizzy is accusing the music giant of using "payola" tactics to boost the sales of his rival Kendrick Lamar's massive single and diss track against the 6 God, "Not Like Us." UMG has denied any payola advancement claims. The lawsuit claims UMG advised Drake to sue Kendrick Lamar instead of them and would assist with an additional lawsuit against Kung Fu Kenny if Drizzy filed against him. Pusha T has been very vocal throughout the battle as he and Drizzy have previous beef.

Pusha T Explains How Kendrick Lamar Won The Drake Battle

Pusha T and Drake's beef produced infamous diss tracks "Duffy Freestyle" and "The Story of Adidon." Many argued that Drake suffered his first loss to King Push, which claims to have resulted in the loss of a high-profile brand partnership for Drizzy with Adidas. Like Pusha T, a beef between Kendrick Lamar and the 6 God had been brewing for years.