Pusha T Confirms New Clipse Album Is Fully Done And On His Phone

Syndication: Desert Sun
Pusha T holds out some of his jewelry to the crowd as he performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The new Clipse album is almost here.

Pusha T has confirmed that the next long-awaited Clipse album is finally done. He discussed the project and his union with No Malice while speaking with Ari Melber for Saint & Citizen’s “Saint Sessions Live” event at Art Basel in Miami. In doing so, he revealed that he already has the full album on his phone.

Push began by discussing the state of hip-hop and the next Clipse project as a whole. “There are no duos in rap today and lyric driven hip-hop lives,” he explained, as caught by Complex. “You will get to see how hip-hop and street hip-hop matures. It’s been 15 years since we dropped an album….I just think that people are going to witness greatness. This is a chemistry, this is a brotherhood, and when I say that, I mean Pharrell as well. He produced it from top to bottom." From there, he reacted to complaints about how long the release is taking. “We take long, we always take long,” he started. “People be mad but its’ okay because it’s done I promise you that it’s done. It’s in my phone.”

Pusha T Speaks With Ari Melber

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Ari Melber and Pusha T attend Miami Art Week - Saint & Citizen Presents: Saint Sessions Live at The Temple House on December 07, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Push and No Malice has been hyping up the release throughout 2024. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Push said of the project: “I think the album shows the supreme maturation of a rap duo. I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high taste-level piece of work.”

Pusha T Discusses Clipse's Next Album

Elsewhere during the interview at Art Basel in Miami, Push discussed Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake and reflected on his own battle with the Toronto rapper. Check out Pusha T's full comments on the new Clipse album below.

