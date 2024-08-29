Pusha T Teases Mystery Feature On New Clipse Album And Excites Fans With Release Timeline

It looks like this is the final step in completing Clipse's comeback, and Pusha T really lit up fans' excitement with this one.

Last month, Pusha T seemed to confirm that his reunion with his brother No Malice is already done; in other words, the new Clipse album is coming out soon. However, during a recent appearance on the Ghetto Runways podcast, he shared that there's technically just one thing that they're waiting for. "I’m so excited about this new Clipse album," the Virginia MC expressed. "That’s what I’m on right now. It’s absolutely finished. Just waiting on a feature." "Just waiting on the feature, bro," he told the camera, thus sparking a whole lot of fan speculation around which legendary rapper he could've addressed.

From what Twitter reactions indicate, folks mostly spoke on the possibility of two titans on this new Clipse album: Jay-Z or Kendrick Lamar. Pusha T's last collaboration with Hov was 2022's excellent "Neck and Wrist" off Push's It's Almost Dry. He and Kendrick Lamar linked up to absolutely generational results on 2013's Nosetalgia off T's My Name Is My Name, so either way, fans would be super excited to see an update to these collaborative histories. Pusha previously teased features such as Nas, John Legend, and Stove God Cooks, which are all very exciting.

Pusha T Needs His Mystery Feature To Come Through For The New Clipse Album

Of course, this follows many other discussions around Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T these days, such as the former's mention of the latter on one of his numerous Drake disses this year. "I don't think any one man takes down Drake," Joe Budden said of these MCs' rival in common, which they also share with Budden himself. "I think that was a baton, I think I passed the baton to Push, I think Push passed the baton to Kendrick. And the job is done now. That's how I feel in my head and in my heart."