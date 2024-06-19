Clipse Reveal That Their Upcoming Album Will Be Produced By Pharrell

Clipse Hell Hath No Fury Album Release Party
Pusha T and Malice during Clipse Hell Hath No Fury Album Release Party at Bed in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Push and Malice have some major heat on the way.

In an exclusive interview with Vulture, Pusha T and No Malice (Clipse) announced that their new album will be entirely produced by Pharrell. This one heck of bombshell, as the Virginia-based duo are making their return after 15 long years. In 2009 we got Til The Casket Drops, which had eight songs featuring Pharrell production. So, it is great to hear that even after all of this time, the band is still getting back together. We do not much else about the record, as Pusha T and No Malice kept the details to a minimum. The important thing is we know we are getting a Clipse record soon, which will be one of high quality they promise.

"I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high taste-level piece of work. You can only have that level of taste when you have the fundamentals down to a science. I think it’s been definitely missing", Push told Vulture. Malice doubled down on that take, affirming, "This is smart basketball. It’s fundamentals".

Clipse Are Curating A "High Taste-Level" Album Along With Pharrell

"And not only that, it’s authenticity. It’s what rap should look like if you’re real about your craft, real about your experience, real about your storytelling. It’s bringing the fans along to see the growth, not trying to fit in or fabricate", Malice added. If this is out of the blue news to you, there was some hope that a Clipse album could be a possibility. King Push did tell Complex that fans could "100% bet" on either getting a solo album from him or a reuniting effort. Additionally, the duo premiered an unreleased collab with John Legend at a Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

What are your thoughts on the next Clipse record being produced by Pharell? Will this be one of the best rap albums of the year, why or why not? Do you think this could be their strongest LP in their discography? When do you see them dropping this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Clipse and Pharrell. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

