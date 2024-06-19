Pusha T & No Malice Roasted For Carrying Purses At Louis Vuitton Show

The two Clipse rappers are being dragged for their outfits.

Pusha T and No Malice are coming under fire on social media for rocking purses during their appearance at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris on Tuesday. At the event, they premiered a new unreleased collaboration with John Legend. The move comes as they gear up for the release of a new Clipse album entirely produced by Pharrell.

When TheHipHopWolf shared a video of the two on social media, fans in the comments section complained about the outfits. "Never thought I’d see the day them boys carrying/wearing purses damn," one user wrote. Another added: "Real men don’t carry purses.. it doesn’t matter who they are made by."

Pusha T & No Malice Attend Louis Vuitton Menswear Show

No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024 in Paris, France.

The two members of Clipse announced the upcoming reunion album during an exclusive interview with Vulture published on Wednesday. Describing the project, Push said: "I think the album shows the supreme maturation of a rap duo. I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high taste-level piece of work. You can only have that level of taste when you have the fundamentals down to a science. I think it’s been definitely missing. Then there’s the competitive aspect." As for working with Pharrell, he added: "Pharrell producing everything is also an ode to the type of music and the type of albums we want to make. We still want to make full bodies of work. These are movies, man. These aren’t just songs. This isn’t just a collection of joints we went in and banged out."

Pusha T & No Malice Show Off Their Outfits In Paris

