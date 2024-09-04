Clipse Confirm Their Long-Awaited Reunion Album Is Dropping This Year

Their new album is titled, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Clipse have confirmed that their long-awaited reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, is dropping at some point this year. Pusha T and No Malice revealed the information, as well as some other details about the project, during an interview with Rolling Stone's Andre Gee published on Wednesday. For the piece, the two rappers played Gee the Pharrell-produced project in the studio.

Rolling Stone makes several revelations about it throughout. For starters, they reference a Nas feature that Push spent years trying to land. That information comes after he teased a mystery feature during a recent appearance on the Ghetto Runways podcast. Additionally, the album will include a noteworthy sample throughout. “The whole album is laced with a tag of a woman saying, ‘this is culturally inappropriate’; they tell me it was originally going to be a watermark for advances, but they liked it so much they kept it," Gee wrote.

Pusha T & No Malice Attend Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

Clipse premiered the first song from the project, "Birds Don’t Sing," earlier this year. On it, Push addresses their mother, rapping: “I loved you met Nige’, hate that he won’t remember you,” while Malice turns the attention to their father: “I can hear your voice now, I can feel your presence/Askin’ ‘Should I rap again?,’ you gave me your blessing.” Speaking with Rolling Stone, Push reflected on how they lost both of their parents within three months of each other. “It’s been tough," he said. "You never really get used to it. The only soothing feeling that I get out of it is knowing how good of a place we all were in — my mom, my dad, myself. But that’s about it.”

The song played during Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show in June.