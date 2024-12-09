Pusha T Trolls Drake For Taking Legal Action Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Pusha T says Kendrick Lamar won the battle with Drake.

Pusha T weighed in on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing feud during a conversation with Ari Melber at Art Basel in Miami on Friday. In doing so, he brought up the Toronto rapper's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group over the release of the diss track, "Not Like Us." Drake filed petitions against the company accusing them of defamation for not stopping the release of the song as well as allegedly artificially boosting its sales.

"One thousand percent," Push said when asked if Lamar was the winner of the battle. "I think Kendrick Lamar is a lyricist. And a lyricist that talks to your soul. You can be clever, you can say cute things. You can do things in cadences…but the truth really hurts. The truth cuts deep. What Kendrick was really doing was talking to his soul. I believe that. I believe that would cause you to tap out. That will cause you to sue. That will cause you to do a lot of things. It's crazy."

Pusha T Speaks With Ari Melber During Art Basel In Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Pusha T attends Miami Art Week - Saint & Citizen Presents: Saint Sessions Live at The Temple House on December 07, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Push also went on to praise Lamar's artistry overall, crediting him for platforming quality lyricism at such a high level. “It’s good to see lyricism be looked at and respected on such a high level and it’s dope because … what Kendrick did for what we do as rappers was very big," he said.

