Pusha T Confirms He Spoke To Kendrick Lamar Amid Drake Beef

Pusha T Spoke To Kendrick Lamar Drake Beef Hip Hop News
Pusha T performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Pusha T discussed his relationship with Kendrick Lamar.

Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar both have a history of beefing with Drake. The Clipse rapper didn't jump into the Compton performer's feud with him directly. He did make his position clear on various occasions, however. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he even confirmed that he and Kendrick kept in touch amid the viral battle.

"I think great lyricists just tune into the obvious," he shared, as captured by NFR Podcast. When asked if he spoke to Kendrick during the beef, he said "Hell yeah, he's my guy."

Pusha T praised Kendrick for his lyricism at Saint & Citizen’s “Saint Sessions Live” event at Art Basel in Miami late last year. At the time, he said that's what ultimately allowed him to come out on top.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Wanted To Be On Clipse's "So Be It" Off Of New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

"I think that Kendrick is a lyricist and a lyricist that talks to your soul. Like, you could be clever, you can say cute things," he explained. "But the truth really hurts and the truth cuts deep. And I think what Kendrick was doing was really talking to his soul. I believe that. And I believe that’ll cause you to tap out, that’ll cause you to sue, that’ll cause you to do a lot of things. It’s crazy. Listen, suing is crazy … it’s nuts.”

Pusha T's latest remarks about Kendrick arrive shortly after the release of the first Clipse album in over 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out. K.Dot is featured on the track "Chains & Whips," and was nearly featured on "So Be It" too. Ultimately, he sent the first verse faster.

"Yo, but I think it's a testament to his skill," Malice said on The Joe Budden Podcast, revealing that the verse was sent amid Kendrick's beef with Drake. "Because, in the middle of everything he was going through, [he] delivered not just a verse, but a verse like that. Top to bottom. Like, he went in."

Read More: Pusha T Responds To Backlash Over PnB Rock Bar On Clipse's New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

