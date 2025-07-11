Pusha T Confirms He Spoke To Kendrick Lamar Amid Drake Beef

Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar both have a history of beefing with Drake. The Clipse rapper didn't jump into the Compton performer's feud with him directly. He did make his position clear on various occasions, however. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he even confirmed that he and Kendrick kept in touch amid the viral battle.

"I think great lyricists just tune into the obvious," he shared, as captured by NFR Podcast. When asked if he spoke to Kendrick during the beef, he said "Hell yeah, he's my guy."

Pusha T praised Kendrick for his lyricism at Saint & Citizen’s “Saint Sessions Live” event at Art Basel in Miami late last year. At the time, he said that's what ultimately allowed him to come out on top.

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

"I think that Kendrick is a lyricist and a lyricist that talks to your soul. Like, you could be clever, you can say cute things," he explained. "But the truth really hurts and the truth cuts deep. And I think what Kendrick was doing was really talking to his soul. I believe that. And I believe that’ll cause you to tap out, that’ll cause you to sue, that’ll cause you to do a lot of things. It’s crazy. Listen, suing is crazy … it’s nuts.”

Pusha T's latest remarks about Kendrick arrive shortly after the release of the first Clipse album in over 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out. K.Dot is featured on the track "Chains & Whips," and was nearly featured on "So Be It" too. Ultimately, he sent the first verse faster.