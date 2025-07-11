Pusha T is no stranger to lyrical controversy and debate, but a bar on the new Clipse album rubbed a few fans the wrong way. It appears on Let God Sort Em Out's "So Far Ahead," and it's about the tragic murder of PnB Rock at a Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles in 2022.

"Me just being me, respect to PnB / I'll probably never eat at Roscoe's," Push rapped on the cut. The Virginia MC's response to a Twitter post covering this bar shows that he meant this as a sign of respect, not any sort of shade. "And I won’t… RIP PNB [praying hands emoji]," he wrote.

While not a lot of fans interpreted otherwise, there were still some questions about the intentions behind this bar. For example, Alphonse Pierre wrote in his Pitchfork review that this felt "out of pocket." It was definitely a standout line on that track, but it's easy to see how some listeners could've interpreted it as a diss. Still, just to be safe and quell what little doubt there was, Push offered some clarity.

Other reactions to the new Clipse album are more praiseful or more scathing, depending on where you look. For most hip-hop heads, though, it seems like it's been a resounding success so far.

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

The same can be said for some of Clipse's features on Let God Sort Em Out. The album did not escape other controversies following its highly publicized rollout, although these are far less direct. We're talking about a Tyler, The Creator bar that referenced a rapper threatening to sue him over a feature. We'll see if we get more clarity on that, but fans already went wild with speculation.

Clipse's "Chains & Whips" was also everything fans hoped it would be... Or had already heard, anyway. Nevertheless, the Kendrick Lamar feature was very solid, and don't sleep on other guest contributions from Nas, Ab-Liva, Stove God Cooks, and more.