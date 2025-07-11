Pusha T Responds To Backlash Over PnB Rock Bar On Clipse's New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 436 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pusha T Responds Backlash PnB Rock Clipse New Album Hip Hop News
Pusha T plays the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Coachella 2019 Pusha T. © Thomas Hawthorne/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
Pusha T and No Malice barred up on the new Clipse album, but some fans felt like this PnB Rock bar went a little too far.

Pusha T is no stranger to lyrical controversy and debate, but a bar on the new Clipse album rubbed a few fans the wrong way. It appears on Let God Sort Em Out's "So Far Ahead," and it's about the tragic murder of PnB Rock at a Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles in 2022.

"Me just being me, respect to PnB / I'll probably never eat at Roscoe's," Push rapped on the cut. The Virginia MC's response to a Twitter post covering this bar shows that he meant this as a sign of respect, not any sort of shade. "And I won’t… RIP PNB [praying hands emoji]," he wrote.

While not a lot of fans interpreted otherwise, there were still some questions about the intentions behind this bar. For example, Alphonse Pierre wrote in his Pitchfork review that this felt "out of pocket." It was definitely a standout line on that track, but it's easy to see how some listeners could've interpreted it as a diss. Still, just to be safe and quell what little doubt there was, Push offered some clarity.

Other reactions to the new Clipse album are more praiseful or more scathing, depending on where you look. For most hip-hop heads, though, it seems like it's been a resounding success so far.

Read More: Clipse’s Comeback Is Impeccably Executed: How Pusha T & Malice Mastered Luxury, Legacy & The Long Game

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

The same can be said for some of Clipse's features on Let God Sort Em Out. The album did not escape other controversies following its highly publicized rollout, although these are far less direct. We're talking about a Tyler, The Creator bar that referenced a rapper threatening to sue him over a feature. We'll see if we get more clarity on that, but fans already went wild with speculation.

Clipse's "Chains & Whips" was also everything fans hoped it would be... Or had already heard, anyway. Nevertheless, the Kendrick Lamar feature was very solid, and don't sleep on other guest contributions from Nas, Ab-Liva, Stove God Cooks, and more.

We will see what other bars fans decode from Let God Sort Em Out in the near future. At least some of them didn't turn controversial.
RIP PnB Rock.

Read More: PnB Rock's Murder: New Video Evidence Debunks Theory About His Girlfriend's Involvement

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Clipse Fans Discuss New Album Let God Sort Em Out Hip Hop News Music Clipse Fans Discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly On New Album "Let God Sort Em Out" 411
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Unveil Star-Studded Tracklist For "Let God Sort Em Out" 7.1K
Pusha T Rolling Stone Review Clipse New Album Hip Hop News Music Pusha T Reacts To Rolling Stone's Early Review Of Clipse's New Album "Let God Sort Em Out" 9.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.7K
Comments 0