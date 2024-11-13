PnB Rock's Murder: New Video Evidence Debunks Theory About His Girlfriend's Involvement

New surveillance footage from the killing of PnB Rock has emerged.

New details have emerged regarding the killing of PnB Rock. According to CBS News Philadelphia, new surveillance footage from the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles where the rapper was killed debunks a popular internet theory that his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, revealed their location on social media, helping the killers find them.

In the video, the set-up begins the moment Rock walks into the restaurant. They ended up having to wait 40 minutes for their food, during which time Rock made a phone call. The video also shows the moment of his death, which confirms the rapper never had a realistic chance to hand over his jewelry, as he was shot just seconds after the gunman approached him.

PnB Rock Performs At The University Of Guam

PnB Rock performed to hundreds of fans at the University of Guam Calvo. Fieldhouse on July 29. © Virgilio Valencia /For PDN. Via Imagn Images.

Sibounheuang has spoken out about the trauma she's dealt with from Rock's death numerous times on social media. “I am 100% not ok,” she wrote in 2022. “If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this." Kodak Black was one of the many voices to put blame on Sibounheuang for Rock's death.

PnB Rock's Death Gets New Details

Freddie Lee Trone is currently serving 31 years in prison after being convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree murder in connection to the incident back in August. Trone’s son, who pulled the trigger in the killing, remains in custody but was only 17 at the time and found to be operating on his father's orders. Check out CBS News' discussion with True Crime News' Ana Garcia about PnB Rock below and be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

