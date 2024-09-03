Wack 100 Reveals PnB Rock's Eerie Response When Asked About Having No Security

BYAlexander Cole539 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wack 100 told an interesting story recently.

Wack 100 is a media personality who also manages some prominent artists. Overall, he has had interactions with some of the biggest stars in hip-hop, and he has never shied away from retelling those stories. Although Wack can prove to be controversial at times, he does not seem to care. Instead, he continues to do his own thing and hardly addresses the backlash. Ultimately, this is how he has secured so many media engagements, including his podcast with No Jumper's Adam22.

Recently, Wack 100 retold a story involving the late PnB Rock. A couple of years ago, PnB Rock was killed during a robbery while he was eating at a restaurant. It was a tragic event that left the entire hip-hop world in mourning. Since that time, there have been uncomfortable conversations surrounding the concept of security and whether or not every single artist should have it. As Wack 100 reveals, he asked PnB Rock about not having security, and it led to an eerie answer.

Read More: Drake Adds A New Song To His "100 GIGS" Three-Pack On Streaming

Wack 100 Recounts A Story

"God got me," PnB Rock said to Wack 100. Wack asked the question because he noticed the artist wearing extravagant jewelry all while having no one around him to stand guard. Ultimately, this decision turned out to be a bad one. Moreover, the part about god having his back is now being looked upon with negative hindsight. Regardless, his death remains a tragedy and it's horrible that this is now the discourse being had.

Let us know what you think of this story from Wack 100, in the comments section down below. How did you feel upon learning about the death of PnB Rock? What do you make of artists who refuse to use security despite their status? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Wack 100 Trolls Meek Mill With Clip Of Diddy Calling Him “Daddy”

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...