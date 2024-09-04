Wack 100 Reacts To Lawsuit Rumors After Leaking Irv Gotti Stroke News

The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"
&lt;&gt; at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Wack 100 is hoping for the best.

Late last month, Wack 100 revealed that Irv Gotti suffered a stroke earlier this year on his podcast. He went on to share a photo of him walking with a cane. This prompted a great deal of backlash from social media users at the time, as he faced accusations of being insensitive. Regardless, Gotti's team confirmed the news in a statement, also stating that he's since made a full recovery.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," a rep for Gotti told TMZ. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Wack 100 Hopes Lawsuit Rumors Are Nothing But Clickbait

Now, however, rumors have been floating around online that Wack 100 could face legal repercussions for sharing Gotti's medical information without his or his family's permission. For now, it's unclear whether or not this is truly a possibility, and whether or not Gotti would even be interested in pursuing this. Either way, Wack 100 took to Instagram earlier this week to react to the rumors, making it clear that he's not looking for any of that smoke.

"This has to be click bait ‼️ Please don't get me started ... Ima act like this is [cap emoji]," he wrote simply. It looks like fans will just have to wait and see whether or not there's any truth to these rumors. What do you think of Wack 100 speaking out amid rumors that he could face legal repercussions for leaking news of Irv Gotti's stroke? Do you think he deserves to or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois.
