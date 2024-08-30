Irv Gotti Updates Fans On His Health Following Stroke, Says He's Working On DMX Biopic

There are no off days for Irv Gotti.

Irv Gotti concerned fans this week when Wack 100 alleged that he suffered a stroke, news that he then confirmed shortly after. However, it looks like he's not wasting much time with this recovery, and is getting right back to his work in quite rapid fashion. Moreover, a representative for the Murder Inc. executive recently spoke to The Shade Room and provided the public with an update on his status. Apparently, he's doing just fine and is now working on a DMX biopic, which is exciting news for fans of this era. Hopefully these two narratives of recovery and development don't impact each other in a negative way.

"I’m getting older. That’s all. Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old," Irv Gotti shared through his representative on Wednesday (August 28). In addition to the DMX film announcement, the rep also expressed Gotti's disappointment with how Wack 100 revealed this private information publicly. "Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the rep had told TMZ on Wednesday. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Irv Gotti's Representative Speaks On Recent Stroke

Despite 50 Cent's clowning (over romances unrelated to this stroke), Irv Gotti has previously spoken on his struggles with diabetes. "It’s rampant with Black people," he said on Drink Champs last year. "What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body. No, [it's not under contol]. I’ve been diagnosed with diabetes forever; it’s hereditary. When my [blood sugar] gets too high, shot [of insulin]. It’s reversible but you gotta change the way you eat, all that. But you know what’s f***ed up with diabetes? So anything that you’re gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you. Now what’s some nasty s**t? Broccoli… you supposed to eat some leaves or s**t like that."