Irv Gotti Reportedly “Not Responsive” Following Stroke And Brain Bleed

BY Caroline Fisher 10.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT x Xfinity Short &amp; Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 16: Irv Gotti attends REVOLT x Xfinity Short &amp; Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition at Buckhead Theatre on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Irv Gotti is reportedly dealing with some serious health issues.

This week, rumors that Irv Gotti suffered another stroke have been making their rounds online, leaving fans concerned and desperate for answers. Now, they've finally got some. AllHipHop's Kyle Eustice exclusively reports that a source has confirmed that Gotti suffered a stroke. Moreover, the source said the stroke resulted in a brain bleed, and that Gotti is currently “not responsive.”

For now, the public has yet to hear more about the circumstances surrounding the Murder Inc. executive's condition. This is not the first health issue he's dealt with recently, however. In August of last year, a rep for Gotti confirmed that he'd suffered a stroke months prior. Fortunately, he was able to make a full recovery. The rep shared a statement with TMZ shortly after photos of Gotti using a cane surfaced on social media.

Read More: 50 Cent Mercilessly Trolls Irv Gotti Amid Rumors He’s On Life Support After Stroke

Source Claims Irv Gotti Is Dealing With Serious Health Issues
BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet
Irv Gotti attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," Gotti's rep told the outlet. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.” A few days later, Gotti provided The Shade Room with yet another update, attributing his health scare to his age. "I’m getting older. That’s all. Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old," he explained.

Fans of Gotti are flooding social media with words of support as he overcomes this latest challenge. There is one person who's been less than sympathetic, however. That, of course, is 50 Cent. He took to Instagram last night to troll Gotti amid the news, earning himself some backlash in the process. “Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!” he captioned a post about Gotti allegedly being on life support.

Read More: DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Denies Working With Irv Gotti On Biopic

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 Music DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Denies Working With Irv Gotti On Biopic 1202
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Mercilessly Trolls Irv Gotti Amid Rumors He’s On Life Support After Stroke 8.4K
"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere - Arrivals Music 50 Cent Clowns Irv Gotti For Having A Stroke 3.1K
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Irv Gotti Confirms He Suffered A Stroke After Wack 100 Leaks Photo Of Him Using A Cane 2.7K