Irv Gotti Reportedly “Not Responsive” Following Stroke And Brain Bleed

This week, rumors that Irv Gotti suffered another stroke have been making their rounds online, leaving fans concerned and desperate for answers. Now, they've finally got some. AllHipHop's Kyle Eustice exclusively reports that a source has confirmed that Gotti suffered a stroke. Moreover, the source said the stroke resulted in a brain bleed, and that Gotti is currently “not responsive.”

For now, the public has yet to hear more about the circumstances surrounding the Murder Inc. executive's condition. This is not the first health issue he's dealt with recently, however. In August of last year, a rep for Gotti confirmed that he'd suffered a stroke months prior. Fortunately, he was able to make a full recovery. The rep shared a statement with TMZ shortly after photos of Gotti using a cane surfaced on social media.

Source Claims Irv Gotti Is Dealing With Serious Health Issues

Irv Gotti attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," Gotti's rep told the outlet. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.” A few days later, Gotti provided The Shade Room with yet another update, attributing his health scare to his age. "I’m getting older. That’s all. Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old," he explained.