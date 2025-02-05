50 Cent Mercilessly Trolls Irv Gotti Amid Rumors He’s On Life Support After Stroke

Recently, rumors that Irv Gotti suffered another stroke and is currently on life support have been floating around online. While these rumors remain completely unconfirmed, there is one person who has been quick to capitalize on them. That, of course, is 50 Cent. He rushed to Instagram to troll the mogul amid his alleged health concerns. Last night, he shared an image featuring a headline alleging that Gotti is on life support and saying his final goodbyes to loved ones.

“Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!” Fif captioned it. Unsurprisingly, his post has earned mixed reactions from fellow users, who are sharing their thoughts in his comments section. While some have no problem standing behind the joke, others think 50 Cent went too far, and was just being cruel. "I usually ride with the Bs. But you going a bit too far now. Just stay silent if you really hate em that much," one fan writes. "Fif doing this is most certainly justified," someone else claims.

50 Cent's Latest Ruthless Instagram Post Earns Mixed Reactions

Others agree that 50 Cent crossed a line, but certainly aren't surprised. After all, this is far from the first time he kicked his longtime foe while he was down. Back in August, a rep for Irv Gotti confirmed that the Murder Inc. executive suffered a stroke, though he'd since made a full recovery. "Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the rep told TMZ. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."