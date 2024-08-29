50 Cent Clowns Irv Gotti For Having A Stroke

50 Cent has little sympathy for his longtime foe.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Wack 100 claimed that Irv Gotti suffered a stroke several months ago. He went on to share a photo of Gotti walking with a cane on Instagram, which quickly made its rounds online. His rep later confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ, revealing that he's since made a full recovery, and is not back home with his loved ones.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the statement begins. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

50 Cent Mocks Irv Gotti Amid News Of His Health Scare

Most commenters called Wack 100 out for being insensitive, but evidently, he's not the only one. His longtime foe 50 Cent took to Instagram today to share his take on the debacle, making it clear that he doesn't have much sympathy. "👀Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?" he captioned the aforementioned photo of Gotti using a cane. "I want Irv to get well, 🤨so he can have to watch my next wave 🌊 LOL 🎥 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."