Hurricane Chris Claims He's Cool With 50 Cent After Dissing Him In Viral Rant

It was all a misunderstanding?

Hurricane Chris has had a rollercoaster week. The rapper went viral for criticizing 50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport, Louisiana. He appreciated the love (and the money) 50 brought to the city, but lamented the fact that no local artists were involved. Hurricane Chris, for context, was born and raised in Shreveport. He labeled 50 Cent a "culture vulture" for his antics. He also took the G-Unit rapper to task for spending $500K on law enforcement during the four day festival. After a few days, though, the rapper had a change of heart.

Hurricane Chris clarified his feelings toward 50 Cent on August 22. He told KSLA News 12 that he has no personal issues with the G-Unit rapper, and felt like he'd been misunderstood. Calling someone "culture vulture" seems pretty pointed, but we digress. "It’s no hate," Hurricane Chris told the outlet. "It’s all love, but I must voice my opinion because I been here, and I been in Shreveport." The rapper went on to note that his negative comments toward 50 was a "big misunderstanding." He even said that he'd be willing to collaborate with the rapper at some point in the future.

Hurricane Chris Is Open To Collaborating With 50 Cent

The real issue Hurricane Chris had with the event was the lack of local exposure. He appreciated what 50 was doing for his hometown. He just felt like hometown artists should have been present. "[Shreveport does] have artists," the rapper told the outlet. "A lot of artists, more artists than that I can’t even name that would rock stages like that. It’s not about me." Hurricane Chris once again made sure that he was square with 50 following his viral remarks. "I definitely had no malice," he concluded. "It was just me wanting to see my community be respected... I was in one of those moods."