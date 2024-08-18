Fredo Bang Defends 50 Cent Amid Hurricane Chris’ Humor & Harmony Weekend Criticism 

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 17: 50 Cent performs during 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Hurricane Chris, the $500K 50 Cent dropped on security could have been better spent elsewhere.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent hosted Humor & Harmony Weekend in Shreveport, but not everyone was pleased with the lineup. He got called out by Luenell last week, who criticized him for not including any female comedians. Fif fired back yesterday, claiming that if she hadn't been booked and busy, he would have been interested in including her. Now, Hurricane Chris has weighed in, putting 50 Cent on blast for not highlighting more local artists.

The rapper noted how 50 Cent spent a whopping $500K on security for the event, and said that money could have been better used elsewhere. "That money could've went to help the motherf*cking youth," he explains in a clip. "We don't need more money invested into the police."

Fredo Bang Calls Out Hurricane Chris For Humor & Harmony Weekend Comments

Unfortunately, it looks like one of the performers caught wind of Hurricane Chris' comments, and hopped online to address them. In a clip, Louisiana-born artist Fredo Bang points out that he was there, and questions what Hurricane Chris was talking about. "Hurricane, if he didn't put no Louisiana artists, Louisiana legends, who the f*ck I am then?" he asked. It doesn't look like he was too offended by the mix-up, as he noted in his caption.

According to Hurricane Chris, however, Fredo Bang doesn't count. He took to The Neighborhood Talk's comments section to clear things up earlier today. He says he was specifically referring to artists from Shreveport, and not from Louisiana as a whole. "Was about Shreveport not whole state," he wrote simply. This tracks, as Fredo Bang hails from Baton Rouge. What do you think of 50 Cent continuing to receive backlash for Humor & Harmony Weekend? What about Fredo Bang coming to his defense earlier today? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

