50 Cent Taps Katt Williams, DC Young Fly & More Comedians For Humor & Harmony Festival

50 Cent is hosting the inaugural Humor & Harmony Festival in his new home base of Shreveport, Louisiana from August 8 to 11, and it looks like it'll be a star-studded affair. DC Young Fly, Katt Williams, Gary Owens, Bill Bellamy, and more comedians will take the stage, whereas the weekend will also boast performances from Muni Long, Al B. Sure, Jeremih, Yung Blue, and more performers and comics that they will announce soon. "This weekend is gonna be so lit," Fif captioned an IG post on the matter. "I'm dying to tell you how it's gonna go. August 8th till the 11th you might want to start a fight, at the crib then make up after this LOL."

Furthermore, this is far from the only extracurricular-to-music endeavor that 50 Cent is excited to bring in the near future. For example, he and Power star Joseph Sikora recently teased that, while Book IV: Ghost will end with its third season, there's still more stories for the extended universe to tell. "This was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago. But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up. I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next," Sikora stated. "Tune in, because ghosts never die, and power never ends."

50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Festival Invites Special Guests

Elsewhere, though, there are also new projects and spectacles to push, such as this music and comedy weekend and a new true crime doc. 50 Cent's TikTok Star Murders is on the way, and it centers around the murder of a content creator by her husband. Seems pretty standard as far as morbid crime stories go, but it also represents how expansive his media empire has become. At this point, the next Humor & Harmony Festival should include some stage plays and acting seminars.