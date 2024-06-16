50 Cent Taps Katt Williams, DC Young Fly & More Comedians For Humor & Harmony Festival

50 Cent Performs At BC Place
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
In addition, 50 Cent's weekend bash will also boast performances from Muni Long, Yung Blue, Al B. Sure, and Jeremih.

50 Cent is hosting the inaugural Humor & Harmony Festival in his new home base of Shreveport, Louisiana from August 8 to 11, and it looks like it'll be a star-studded affair. DC Young Fly, Katt Williams, Gary Owens, Bill Bellamy, and more comedians will take the stage, whereas the weekend will also boast performances from Muni Long, Al B. Sure, Jeremih, Yung Blue, and more performers and comics that they will announce soon. "This weekend is gonna be so lit," Fif captioned an IG post on the matter. "I'm dying to tell you how it's gonna go. August 8th till the 11th you might want to start a fight, at the crib then make up after this LOL."

Furthermore, this is far from the only extracurricular-to-music endeavor that 50 Cent is excited to bring in the near future. For example, he and Power star Joseph Sikora recently teased that, while Book IV: Ghost will end with its third season, there's still more stories for the extended universe to tell. "This was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago. But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up. I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next," Sikora stated. "Tune in, because ghosts never die, and power never ends."

50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Festival Invites Special Guests

Elsewhere, though, there are also new projects and spectacles to push, such as this music and comedy weekend and a new true crime doc. 50 Cent's TikTok Star Murders is on the way, and it centers around the murder of a content creator by her husband. Seems pretty standard as far as morbid crime stories go, but it also represents how expansive his media empire has become. At this point, the next Humor & Harmony Festival should include some stage plays and acting seminars.

Yet 50 Cent's musical legacy continues to stand tall and serve as a blueprint for hip-hop's current stars. Icewear Vezzo and Baby Money recently paid homage to his classic with The Game on their new single "Underdog (Hate It Or Love It)." Hopefully the G-Unit mogul never lets go of what made him such an icon in the first place. But if he does, we know he's got lifelines for days.

