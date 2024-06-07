50 Cent Wants Tyler Perry's Help Taking G-Unit Studios To Next Level 

50 Cent hopes to follow in Perry's foot steps.

Tyler Perry is a great inspiration to 50 Cent since he recently launched the G-Unit Film & Television studio in Shreveport, Louisiana, adding even more to his already massive entertainment empire. 50 Cent was in his hometown on Thursday, June 6, for the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere. In addition, Fiddy and the ensemble attended the commemoration of the original Power show's tenth anniversary, which began in 2014. 50 Cent recently gave a speech in which he looked back on his career on television and movies and promised much more. In order to steer clear of possible difficulties with his new studio, media magnate Tyler Perry is offering advice, as 50 Cent also disclosed.

“So I talked to Tyler on my way here,” 50 Cent claimed. “Tyler is no joke. He’ll f### you up if you think he ‘Madea.’ He don’t talk to me like that. I don’t know if he’s tougher when I’m he’s talking to me, but it just feels like I can learn some things from him." He added, ‘So I’ll be out in Atlanta shortly to look at his facility so I can not make some mistakes that I could potentially make.”

50 Cent Is Getting Advice From Tyler Perry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: (L-R) Mary J. Blige and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

In addition, 50 Cent hinted at upcoming projects that he wants Perry to help him advance into the industry's "premium space." “There’s so much more to come. I’m standing in front of you; I currently have 34 shows across 10 different networks; you are only aware of four,” he continued. “So my idea that to push diversity, it’s going to work. It’s been working to this point, it’s going to continue to work,” Fiddy continued. “But the idea is to bring in the premium space. I want to see myself in that kind of show. I don’t want to see myself in the cheaper [space].”

After Tyler Perry's studio, 50 Cent's G-Unit Studios is purportedly now the second-biggest Black-owned production studio globally. Fans mockingly compared Fiddy to Perry after the release for having followed in his footsteps. Overall, it is probably a savvy move to learn from one of the most successful people in the business, Tyler Perry. All in all, 50 continues to expand and grow his empire in new ways.