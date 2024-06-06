50 Cent Laughs Off Lauren Boebert Photo Op & Her Groping Scandal

BYGabriel Bras Nevares204 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 5: Recording Artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, listens as lawyer Ben Crump speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol as they meet with lawmakers about Black entrepreneurship on June 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jackson, a rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion, and dietary supplements. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
50 Cent recently strolled through Capitol Hill to meet with various Congressional members, but caught heat for one particular picture.

50 Cent's recent trip to Capitol Hill and the White House to speak to Congressional and government officials about the liquor business, his battle with Beam Suntory, and Black excellence on Wednesday (June 5) took a pretty wild turn quickly. Moreover, this is because of the fan reaction to his picture with Republican Colorado representative Lauren Boebert. Apart from her controversial political views, she also faced many scandalous accusations in the past, such as inappropriate groping during a film screening. Fif seemed to take little issue with this response, but expressed annoyance with fans hyper-fixating on this.

"Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren," 50 Cent shared in the caption of a recent Instagram post on the matter. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God ! Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL." Of course, many took more issue with her conservative politics more so than her, shall we say, extracurricular affairs. Regardless, we doubt that this will faze the biggest rap troll on the planet that much.

Read More: 50 Cent Weighs In On Donald Trump’s Conviction

50 Cent Questions What All The Fuss Is About Over Lauren Boebert Photo

However, 50 Cent is much more well-known for his other political views these days, namely his mocking response to Donald Trump's recent conviction. "SMH don’t worry the world’s almost over," he wrote on Instagram regarding the news that Trump has received over $200 million in donations for his 2024 presidential campaign amid this guilty verdict (although it's unclear how much in donations came after the verdict). "Just enjoy the moment and be happy." It seems like that's all we can do these days, because it's not like we're going to find good news about this upcoming election very often.

Meanwhile, we're sure that 50 Cent will get back to his trolling antics surrounding the Diddy scandal very soon, as is business as usual. But seeing these political crossovers is not only a bit strange, but goes to show that some people aren't politicians for a reason. We'll see whether this Washington D.C. trip results in any favors or good graces for the G-Unit mogul's legal liquor company battle. Maybe it will just be a photo op with some suits, as eyebrow-raising as this may be in this case.

Read More: 50 Cent Takes Fans Behind-The-Scenes Of His New Studio In Shreveport

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GAPolitics50 Cent’s Flirty Lauren Boebert Link-Up Gets Him Flamed By Fans1.5K
50 Cent Hosts NebulaPolitics50 Cent Says The World's "Almost Over" After Donald Trump Gets $200 Million In Donations Following Guilty Verdict4.1K
"BMF" Season 2 Premiere - Red CarpetPolitics50 Cent Teams With Ben Crump For Legal Battle With Spirits Company638
50 Cent Hosts NebulaPolitics50 Cent Weighs In On Donald Trump’s Conviction6.2K