50 Cent Laughs Off Lauren Boebert Photo Op & Her Groping Scandal

50 Cent recently strolled through Capitol Hill to meet with various Congressional members, but caught heat for one particular picture.

50 Cent's recent trip to Capitol Hill and the White House to speak to Congressional and government officials about the liquor business, his battle with Beam Suntory, and Black excellence on Wednesday (June 5) took a pretty wild turn quickly. Moreover, this is because of the fan reaction to his picture with Republican Colorado representative Lauren Boebert. Apart from her controversial political views, she also faced many scandalous accusations in the past, such as inappropriate groping during a film screening. Fif seemed to take little issue with this response, but expressed annoyance with fans hyper-fixating on this.

"Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren," 50 Cent shared in the caption of a recent Instagram post on the matter. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God ! Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL." Of course, many took more issue with her conservative politics more so than her, shall we say, extracurricular affairs. Regardless, we doubt that this will faze the biggest rap troll on the planet that much.

50 Cent Questions What All The Fuss Is About Over Lauren Boebert Photo

However, 50 Cent is much more well-known for his other political views these days, namely his mocking response to Donald Trump's recent conviction. "SMH don’t worry the world’s almost over," he wrote on Instagram regarding the news that Trump has received over $200 million in donations for his 2024 presidential campaign amid this guilty verdict (although it's unclear how much in donations came after the verdict). "Just enjoy the moment and be happy." It seems like that's all we can do these days, because it's not like we're going to find good news about this upcoming election very often.