50 Cent’s Flirty Lauren Boebert Link-Up Gets Him Flamed By Fans

Caroline Fisher
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 17: 50 Cent performs during 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Fif's Capitol Hill visit has sparked controversy.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to sparking controversy with his online antics, and his latest batch of Instagram posts have done just that. While the hitmaker frequently shares his unfiltered takes on hot topics in hip-hop, such as Diddy and his countless allegations, he also doesn't shy away from politics. Of course, this tends to get fans riled up in his comments section, but regardless, he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

Today, for example, Fif took a trip to Capitol Hill where he linked up with various politicians and shared photos of his visit on Instagram. One in particular, with U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert, is causing an uproar. He had nothing but nice things to say in his caption about Boebert, who's known for being a staunch gun advocate and for allegedly getting some action during a Beetlejuice performance last fall.

50 Cent Poses Alongside Lauren Boebert In New Photo

"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he wrote alongside a smirk emoji. Followers are outraged by the seemingly flirty post, and sounding off in 50 Cent's comments section. "Why anyone would want to associate themselves with this type of a woman is beyond me," one critical commenter writes. "Sir there is still time to delete this," another says.

He shared photos alongside some democratic reps too, including Joyce Beatty, Troy Carter, and Nikema Williams. Those posts seem to have earned him a fair bit of backlash as well, though they haven't gotten nearly as much attention as his photo with Boebert. What do you think of 50 Cent sparking controversy with his latest photos from his visit to Capitol Hill? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's receiving online for posing alongside Lauren Boebert? Are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

