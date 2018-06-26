Capitol Hill
- SportsDamar Hamlin Visits Capitol HillDamar Hamlin is using his voice to support safer school systems. By Tyler Reed
- CrimeRapper Charged After Using Capitol Riot Photo Op For Album ArtworkBugzie The Don was charged after he used a photo of himself posing on top of a SWAT car at the Jan. 6th riots for his album artwork. By Aron A.
- CrimeCapitol Rioter Richard Barnett Returned To D.C. After Federal Judge Reverses Bond OrderAn Arkansas judge issued a $5K bond & house arrest for Barnett, who was seen with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk, but a federal judge wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- AnticsVlad Asks Capitol Hill Insurrectionists To DM Him For InterviewVlad TV puts out an open call to interview anyone who stormed the Capitol building last week. Any takers?By Aron A.
- CrimeCapitol Officer Who Was On Duty During Trump Riot Dies By SuicideHoward Liebengood is a 15-year capitol hill police veteran. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsMike Pence Has Not Ruled Out Invoking 25th Amendment Against Trump: ReportThe Pence/Trump alliance is over. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsRep. James Clyburn Suggests Capitol Hill Riot Was An Inside JobThings were just a little too easyBy Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsDonald Trump's "Home Alone 2" Cameo Is Cut In Canada & Twitter Wants U.S. To FollowKevin didn't need the directions. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsCapitol Hill Rioter Pictured With Feet Up On Nancy Pelosi's Desk ChargedRioter photographer in Nancy Pelosi's office faces charges.By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Claims He Will Not Be Attending Biden's InaugurationPresident Donald Trump shares that he will not be attending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Says Black Rioters Would Have Been Shot At U.S. CapitolThe comedian is speaking out on yesterday's violent protestors, positing that racism is the reason the protestors did not receive harsher treatment. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsMeek Mill Says The U.S. Might Be The "Most Racist Country" After Capitol RiotIn reaction to the violent mob at the U.S. Capitol yesterday, Meek is calling the country "the most racist" in the world. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsHip-Hop Reacts To Pro-Trump Mob At U.S. Capitol50 Cent, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Kevin Hart & more point out "2 Americas" after Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill. By Aron A.
- RandomWomen Shot During Storming Of The Capitol In Critical Condition: ReportA woman who was shot during the storming of the Capitol is reportedly now in critical condition. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsT.I. Honors Nipsey Hussle's Memory During Capitol Hill TripT.I. emblemizes "the marathon continues" as a man of action. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. & Charlamagne Tha God Attend D.C. Meeting About Investing In Black CommunitiesThe pair attended the Opportunity Zone Minority Investors Summit.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill Deserves His Own Statue In Philly According To Democratic PoliticianIf Rocky has one, the politician believes Meek does, tooBy Erika Marie
- PoliticsDenzel Washington's Capitol Hill Visit Turned Politicians Into FanboysWashington is still the man. By Karlton Jahmal
