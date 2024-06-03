50 Cent Says The World's "Almost Over" After Donald Trump Gets $200 Million In Donations Following Guilty Verdict

50 Cent is predicting the end of the world after Donald Trump received over $200 million in donations following his guilty verdicts on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York, last week. 50 reacted to the news in a post on Instagram, on Sunday night, advising fans to enjoy the moment before it's over for good.
“SMH don’t worry the world’s almost over,” he wrote in the caption. “Just enjoy the moment and be happy.” Fans had mixed responses to the take in the comments section. "All the money in the world won’t make a difference, he lost by over 7 million votes last time and he’ll lose by more this time," one user argued. "America doesn’t want that embarrassment as president ever again." Another countered: "It’s over if he loses, there’s gonna be a war."
Donald Trump Speaks At Manhattan Criminal Court
Trump's son, Eric, announced that the campaign passed the $200 million mark during an appearance on Fox News, on Sunday. “We’re well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations, right, small-dollar donations,” Eric claimed.“If you add the large dollar donations to it, you’re over $200 million.” Check out 50's response to the news below.
50 Cent Speaks On Donald Trump's Popularity
With his verdict, Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. He's still preparing to take on incumbent Joe Biden in the 2024 Presidential Election, later this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as the upcoming election on HotNewHipHop.
