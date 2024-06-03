50 Cent Says The World's "Almost Over" After Donald Trump Gets $200 Million In Donations Following Guilty Verdict

50 Cent Hosts Nebula
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: 50 Cent attends 50 Cent Hosts Nebula at Nebula on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
50 Cent says to enjoy the world before its over.

50 Cent is predicting the end of the world after Donald Trump received over $200 million in donations following his guilty verdicts on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York, last week. 50 reacted to the news in a post on Instagram, on Sunday night, advising fans to enjoy the moment before it's over for good.

“SMH don’t worry the world’s almost over,” he wrote in the caption. “Just enjoy the moment and be happy.” Fans had mixed responses to the take in the comments section. "All the money in the world won’t make a difference, he lost by over 7 million votes last time and he’ll lose by more this time," one user argued. "America doesn’t want that embarrassment as president ever again." Another countered: "It’s over if he loses, there’s gonna be a war."

Donald Trump Speaks At Manhattan Criminal Court

New York, NY - May 31: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference from the lobby of Trump Tower the day after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree at Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York, NY on Friday, May 31, 2024. Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New. York jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump's son, Eric, announced that the campaign passed the $200 million mark during an appearance on Fox News, on Sunday.  “We’re well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations, right, small-dollar donations,” Eric claimed.“If you add the large dollar donations to it, you’re over $200 million.” Check out 50's response to the news below.

50 Cent Speaks On Donald Trump's Popularity

With his verdict, Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. He's still preparing to take on incumbent Joe Biden in the 2024 Presidential Election, later this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as the upcoming election on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
