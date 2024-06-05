50 Cent Teams With Ben Crump For Legal Battle With Spirits Company

50 Cent has added a renowned attorney to his legal team.

50 Cent is teaming up with attorney Ben Crump for his case against Beam Suntory, in which he accused the company of embezzling millions from his brand. The two are preparing to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington D.C. Together, they aim to increase minority representation in the multibillion-dollar industry. 50 announced the move on Instagram, on Wednesday, sharing an A.I. photo of himself and Crump at the White House.

"You can change your name from @beamsuntory to @suntoryglobalspirits but you still robbed him [shrug emoji]. I just want mines," 50 captioned the post. "Tell your friends in your DISCUS meeting, you haven’t been under compliance at all."

50 Cent Performs At Strength Of A Woman Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: 50 Cent performs during the Strength of a Woman. Festival at Barclays Center on May 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Crump confirmed the news in a press release earlier in the day. “I am pleased to join the legal team representing Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, as he is one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in America, and even he is not immune to the bias treatment that faces minority business owners everyday,” Crump said in a statement. “He has been relentless in his fight to seek fairness and justice over the way he was treated by a corporate giant in the luxury spirits industry. Mr. Jackson’s journey has been a testament to how much a determined individual can succeed through hard work and vision, and yet he still must contend with the oppression that comes from being a minority business owner. We are committed to helping Mr. Jackson demonstrate the true 'power' of not just his television acumen, but also the power of the consumers to make corporate America allow a seat at the table for hard-working Black entrepreneurs.”

50 Cent Gears Up To Take On Beam Suntory