50 Cent Teams With Ben Crump For Legal Battle With Spirits Company

"BMF" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
50 Cent has added a renowned attorney to his legal team.

50 Cent is teaming up with attorney Ben Crump for his case against Beam Suntory, in which he accused the company of embezzling millions from his brand. The two are preparing to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington D.C. Together, they aim to increase minority representation in the multibillion-dollar industry. 50 announced the move on Instagram, on Wednesday, sharing an A.I. photo of himself and Crump at the White House.

"You can change your name from @beamsuntory to @suntoryglobalspirits but you still robbed him [shrug emoji]. I just want mines," 50 captioned the post. "Tell your friends in your DISCUS meeting, you haven’t been under compliance at all."

50 Cent Performs At Strength Of A Woman Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: 50 Cent performs during the Strength of a Woman. Festival at Barclays Center on May 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Crump confirmed the news in a press release earlier in the day. “I am pleased to join the legal team representing Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, as he is one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in America, and even he is not immune to the bias treatment that faces minority business owners everyday,” Crump said in a statement. “He has been relentless in his fight to seek fairness and justice over the way he was treated by a corporate giant in the luxury spirits industry. Mr. Jackson’s journey has been a testament to how much a determined individual can succeed through hard work and vision, and yet he still must contend with the oppression that comes from being a minority business owner. We are committed to helping Mr. Jackson demonstrate the true 'power' of not just his television acumen, but also the power of the consumers to make corporate America allow a seat at the table for hard-working Black entrepreneurs.”

50 Cent Gears Up To Take On Beam Suntory

Check out 50's post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and his lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
