50 Cent's Spirits Lawsuit Leads To Suicide Threat From Alleged Scammer

Michael Caruso, one of several people 50 Cent is suing in an alleged embezzlement scheme regarding Beam Suntory, reportedly threatened to commit suicide rather than deal with the legal fallout from the case. According to AllHipHop, the problems began when one of the other defendants, Julious Grant, allegedly tried to extort Caruso. “Money [Michael Caruso’s nickname]…you and your partner have been getting fat at my expense…This is how I want this to work you guys by months end will pay me 600k. I’ll consider this a walk away severance… If you chose not to do so I will… let Fif know the reason he was paying such high margarine [sic]…You and your partner do t [sic] want that kind of smoke from Fif,” Grant reportedly wrote to Caruso in a text message.

Another defendant, Mitchell Green, then decided to admit to wrongdoing and phoned up Caruso and others to reveal the plan. In turn, Caruso allegedly began crying and threatened to commit suicide if Green went through with it.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 5: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, at podium, his attorney Ben. Crump, right, Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., left, and Rep. Troy. Carter, D-La., second from right, conduct a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol about increasing "minority representation in the multibillion dollar luxury spirits industry," on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

50 reacted to the report on Instagram, Sunday, by sharing a screenshot of the AllHipHop article. In the caption, he wrote: "Go read this article on @allhiphopcom beam Suntory change their name to @suntoryglobalspirits it is a 20 billion a year company, and they are doing this kinda sh*t. The government needs to step in a regulate the spirits business. Black owned companies can’t make it, if they don’t have the 70 million I had to put into the business. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

50 Cent and Sire Spirits are suing for at least $6 million total in damages. He's working with renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump on the case and recently traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss the situation with congressional leaders. “Suntory Global Spirits is a $20 billion a year company, when they don’t follow compliance they just pay a fine. Would you mind paying a fine, when you make $20 billion a year. I gotta fight them can’t just let them beat me out of my money,” 50 Cent said at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.