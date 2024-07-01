50 Cent Addresses Former Beam Suntory Employee’s Alleged Suicide Threat

BYCaroline Fisher336 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - Arrivals
attends For Your Consideration event For Starz's 'Power' at The Jeremy Hotel on May 3, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
50 Cent accuses various former Beam Suntory employees of taking part in an embezzlement scheme.

50 Cent has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with Beam Suntory for a while now. Recently, it was reported that ex-employee Michael Caruso threatened to take his own life to avoid facing legal consequences for his alleged crimes. Fif accuses him and other former employees of taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Allegedly, one of the defendants previously decided that wanted to admit his guilt. This then prompted him to phone up his fellow ex-employees to share his plan. In response, Caruso reportedly began to cry and threatened to commit suicide if Green went through with it.

50 Cent took to Instagram earlier today to respond to the alleged threat, sharing a screenshot of AllHipHop's report. “Go read this article on @allhiphopcom beam Suntory change their name to @suntoryglobalspirits it is a 3.2 billion a year company, and they are doing this kinda sh*t," he captioned the post. "The government needs to step in a regulate the spirits business. Black owned companies can not make it, if they don’t have the 70 million I had to put into the business.”

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross For Getting Jumped By Drake Fans In Canada

50 Cent Says Spirits Industry Needs Government Regulation

Reportedly, Caruso's threat took place before he and the others were formally sued. Since then, he's countersued the mogul, alleging that he was cut out of a deal with Fif's Sire Spirits without getting the compensation or ownership stake that he was promised. 50 Cent later took to social media to call him a "snitch" for an unrelated case.

What do you think of one of the former Beam Suntory employees 50 Cent accuses of embezzlement allegedly threatening to commit suicide? What about 50 Cent's reaction? Do you agree that the government should step in to regulate the spirits industry? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent's Spirits Lawsuit Leads To Suicide Threat From Alleged Scammer

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Recording Artist 50 Cent Visits Capitol HillMusic50 Cent's Spirits Lawsuit Leads To Suicide Threat From Alleged Scammer1116
50 cent beam suntoryMusic50 Cent's Sire Spirit Sues Beam Suntory For Embezzlement: Breaking Down The Allegations1339
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - ArrivalsMusic50 Cent Puts “Lord Michael” Caruso On Blast For His Informant Past Amid Embezzlement Allegations2.0K
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - ArrivalsMusic50 Cent Embezzlement Accusations: Rapper Wants Beam Suntory To Pay Up ASAP2.6K