50 Cent Addresses Former Beam Suntory Employee’s Alleged Suicide Threat

50 Cent accuses various former Beam Suntory employees of taking part in an embezzlement scheme.

50 Cent has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with Beam Suntory for a while now. Recently, it was reported that ex-employee Michael Caruso threatened to take his own life to avoid facing legal consequences for his alleged crimes. Fif accuses him and other former employees of taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Allegedly, one of the defendants previously decided that wanted to admit his guilt. This then prompted him to phone up his fellow ex-employees to share his plan. In response, Caruso reportedly began to cry and threatened to commit suicide if Green went through with it.

50 Cent took to Instagram earlier today to respond to the alleged threat, sharing a screenshot of AllHipHop's report. “Go read this article on @allhiphopcom beam Suntory change their name to @suntoryglobalspirits it is a 3.2 billion a year company, and they are doing this kinda sh*t," he captioned the post. "The government needs to step in a regulate the spirits business. Black owned companies can not make it, if they don’t have the 70 million I had to put into the business.”

50 Cent Says Spirits Industry Needs Government Regulation

Reportedly, Caruso's threat took place before he and the others were formally sued. Since then, he's countersued the mogul, alleging that he was cut out of a deal with Fif's Sire Spirits without getting the compensation or ownership stake that he was promised. 50 Cent later took to social media to call him a "snitch" for an unrelated case.