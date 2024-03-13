50 Cent Puts “Lord Michael” Caruso On Blast For His Informant Past Amid Embezzlement Allegations

Earlier this year, 50 Cent took to social media to accuse Beam Suntory of embezzling him out of millions. He later warned the spirits company that he's "not the one you want to play with," urging them to pay him what he's owed. Now, he's hopped on Instagram once again to call out “Lord Michael” Caruso, one of the men he's suing. He alleges that Caruso was an informant in the case of Peter Gatien.

In his post, Fif included a snippet from a documentary about The Limelight nightclub. The notorious hotspot was owned and operated by Gatien, Caruso's former employer and friend. In the clip, Caruso explains that he cooperated with authorities to expose Gatien for allegedly peddling drugs to clubgoers.

50 Cent Goes After “Lord Michael” Caruso

"This Fool been snitching since 1942 Don Julio ! 😆 😆😆," 50 Cent captioned the post. "You know he gonna tell on everybody. LOL @beamsuntory is f*cked, they was paying this guy Michael Caruso a half a million a year and him and his partner Julious Grant put this together. @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial This is gonna make a great Tv 🎥show. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." It looks like the folks at Beam Suntory aren't the only ones Fif has gone after as of late, however. Back in 2014, the mogul sued former G-Unit rapper Young Buck for allegedly failing to hold up his end of a contract. He accuses Young Buck of owing him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This month, Young Buck's legal team fired back. They claim that the money he owes should be considered an "advance" rather than debt. They also argue that the case should be dropped altogether. What do you think of 50 Cent calling out “Lord Michael” Caruso for working as an informant? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

