embezzlement
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slams Ex-Consultant For Alleged Embezzlement In Sire Spirits LawsuitMichael Caruso seeks $3 million in damages for the G-Unit mogul's supposedly baseless and false accusations of pilfering. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Demands $7M From Employee Caught EmbezzlingBankruptcy isn't going to stop Sire Spirits getting their money back.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture50 Cent Trolls Staffer Who Owes $6Mil In Embezzlement Scheme, Plans To Remodel His HomeWhen Fif comes to collect, he has people shaking in their boots. Mitchell Green owes 50 a pretty penny after losing a court case.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Plans To Seize Ex-Employees Assets Over $6M Embezzlement Lawsuit50 Cent wants his money by Monday. By Aron A.
- Gossip50 Cent's Sire Spirits Brand Manager Liable For $2.2Mil Embezzlement: ReportMitchell Green reportedly charged distributors a bogus "agency fee" and stole millions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Sues Ex-Wife, Nicole Young, For Embezzling Over $350,000 From His StudioDr. Dre has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Nicole Young, for allegedly embezzling over $350,000.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Investigated Over Alleged EmbezzlementDr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young is being investigated by the LAPD for alleged embezzlement.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMichael Avenatti Arrested For Allegedly Violating Pretrial Release ConditionsAvenatti is locked up and they won't let him out. *Akon voice*By Aron A.
- SportsLaVar Ball Claps Back At Alan Foster Over Embezzlement AllegationsLaVar is at the center of a countersuit.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaVar Ball Accused Of Embezzling $2.5 Million From Big Baller Brand: ReportThe drama continues.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentStan Lee's Daughter Slams Former Manager For Elder Abuse & EmbezzlementStan Lee's daughter is handing out lawsuits. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWoman Who Called Michelle Obama An "Ape In Heels" Jailed For EmbezzlementThe Michelle Obama-hater was slammed with federal charges. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKatt Williams Claims That People On His Team Stole $59 Million From HimWhen he found out, he quickly fired everyone.By Erika Marie
- SportsMichael Avenatti Allegedly Embezzled $2.5 Million In A Hassan Whiteside SettlementCourt documents reveal Hassan Whiteside to be one of the individuals affected by Avenatti's criminal activity.By Milca P.
- MusicMichael Avenatti Indicted On 36 Federal Counts Including Fraud & EmbezzlementMichael Avenatti is in a world of trouble.By Devin Ch
- MusicFugees' Pras Accused Of Helping Launder $73 Million Into The U.S.Pras is being investigated by the FBI for embezzlement.By Devin Ch
- NewsJim Jones Facing Lawsuit For Embezzling $200,000 From "Vampire Life" MovieJim Jones allegedly embezzled $200,000 that was to go towards a "Vampire Life" movie.By Rose Lilah