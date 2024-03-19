50 Cent Wants To Make A TV Show About His Beam Suntory Embezzlement Lawsuit

50 Cent says he’s going to make a TV show about his lawsuit against Beam Suntory, the supplier that he accused of an embezzlement scheme that allegedly cost him and Sire Sprits millions of dollars. He discussed his lawsuit and his plans to make a series about it during an interview with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers on Monday.

“Now they’re at a point where they’re going to see, everybody’s going to see. This noise affects them, they get really uncomfortable,” 50 told the outlet. “People are going to start looking at it, and it’s going to be a mess for them.” He added: “It’s only going to get worse than it is now, when people start paying attention to it. I’m going to end up making a whole TV show based on it.”

50 Cent Attends NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Julius Erving and 50 Cent speak on the court during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sire Spirits attorney Craig Weiner explained the case: "So you have Beam Suntory hiring Mr. Caruso, or should I call him ‘Lord Michael’ as he likes to be known apparently, you have the two of them working together and conspiring in order to get Sire Spirits to buy it's champagne and it's cognac from parties that were given illicit and hidden commissions to them.” After the interview aired, 50 shared it on his Instagram page with the caption: “These people should have just did the right thing to fix this. They are going to pay for this watch.” Check out the post below.

50 Cent Speaks Out On Sire Spirits Lawsuit

Beam Suntory didn’t partake in the interview but provided the following statement to FOX 5 NY: "The claims brought by Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits against Beam Suntory are false and baseless. They are completely lacking in merit - and even more importantly, in evidence. Most of the allegations have already been dismissed. We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves and expect to prevail." Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

