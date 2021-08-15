Sire Spirits
- Sports50 Cent's Sire Spirits Partners With New Orleans SaintsFif is expanding his sports portfolio.By Ben Mock
- Sports50 Cent Announces New Partnership With The Washington CommandersSire Spirits continues to grow.By Alexander Cole
- Music50 Cent Demands $7M From Employee Caught EmbezzlingBankruptcy isn't going to stop Sire Spirits getting their money back.By Ben Mock
- Sports50 Cent Secures New Deal With The Timberwolves50 Cent is building an impressive empire.By Alexander Cole
- Gram50 Cent Plans To Seize Ex-Employees Assets Over $6M Embezzlement Lawsuit50 Cent wants his money by Monday. By Aron A.
- Gossip50 Cent's Sire Spirits Brand Manager Liable For $2.2Mil Embezzlement: ReportMitchell Green reportedly charged distributors a bogus "agency fee" and stole millions.By Erika Marie
- Sports50 Cent's Sire Spirits Partners With Houston Texans50 Cent's Sire Spirits brand will provide the official cognac and champagne of the Houston Texans.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slams Remy Martin Amidst Lawsuit: "They Are Afraid Of Me"50 Cent says that Remy Martin is afraid of him.By Cole Blake