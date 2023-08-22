50 Cent Announces New Partnership With The Washington Commanders

Sire Spirits continues to grow.

50 Cent is a legendary rapper, however, he is also an incredible businessman. He has made a ton of smart decisions over the years, and as a result, he has been able to build his wealth. Overall, one of his best accomplishments has been Sire Spirits. This is a company that includes Branson Cognac and his Chemin Du Roi champagne. If you have been paying attention, you know that the brand has teamed up with numerous sports franchises in the NBA, NHL, and now, the NFL.

For instance, the legend signed a deal with the Houston Texans recently to make Sire Spirits an option at their events. Now, according to a statement from the Washington Commanders, Sire Spirits has become the official spirits partner of the franchise. Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac will be served at Commanders’ games, which is a huge accomplishment for the company. As for 50 Cent, he is very excited about this new opportunity.

50 Cent Speaks

“I’m excited that Sire Spirits is growing its presence in the NFL by partnering with the Washington Commanders,” 50 Cent said in a statement. “The change in ownership of the Commanders represents an exciting opportunity for this team, and we are proud to partner with owners that share our vision and dedication to give back to the community. I am very much looking forward to embracing the DMV community, attending games as soon as I complete my Final Lap international tour, and bringing my award-winning cognac and champagne to fans throughout the region.”

With Sire Spirits expanding into the NFL, the sky is truly the limit. There are 30 other franchises that could potentially make the switch to Sire Spirits. Although they may not do so, 50 Cent is still winning big. Let us know your thoughts on his alcohol brands, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

