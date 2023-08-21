50 Cent Performs At Club LIV In Miami: Watch

50 Cent has been having a pretty major 2023. Back in July he took off on his “The Final Lap” tour which has North American dates tunning until September. After that the tour will take off internationally and run until mid December. During a recent pair of stops in Florida, 50 found the time to hit up Club LIV in Miami for another performance. Now, clips are emerging of the show which saw the rapper dishing out classics to an absolutely packed crowd. Check out clips from the concert below.

Earlier this month Hartford, CT celebrated “50 Cent Day.” The town officially named August 11 after the rapper who famously moved there in 2003. 50 also brought it up during a recent series of shows at New York. He played back-to-back nights at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and took to Instagram after claiming to “Still run New York.” Fans in the comments largely agreed paying tribute to the legend for his history of hit songs and long-standing repping of New York.

50 Cent Lights Up Miami Club

In another Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a video of a very young fan who was excited to get to see his show. He called the clip “one of the coolest” videos he’s ever seen online and many of his fans agreed. Those in the comments were excited to see that there were still young people enjoying 50’s music even this far into his career.

Last month, fellow New York MC Nas released his new album Magic 2. The project had just two features, one of which was 50 Cent himself. He appeared on the album’s third track “Office Hours.” The team-up was the first time that the two had worked on a track together in over 20 years. 50 has yet to release any new music of his own so far in 2023. What do you think of 50 Cent’s performance at Club LIV? Let us know in the comment section below.

