50 Cent Shows Love To 9-Year-Old Fan

50 Cent is now using his social media to either market his latest business venture or troll his fellow peers. However, this time, he’s used it for a good reason. After a clip recently surfaced online of a young fan of his being overjoyed about receiving tickets to his Final Lap tour, the rapper couldn’t help but embrace the young fan. The tickets were reportedly a gift from the boy’s father for his ninth birthday. The heartwarming video also shows clips of the boy rapping the G-Unit founder’s verses word for word.

The mini-superfan pulled out all the stops and even dressed up like his idol. Donning a wife beater, iced-out pendant chain, and Durag with NYC fitted cap, which became 50’s signature look in the early 2000s. The boy also donned a fake tattoo sleeve on one arm. The heartwarming video seemed to put a big smile on the rapper’s face.

It’s The “Coolest Thing” He’s Seen Online, 50 Cent Says

The rapper’s comment section seemed to be just as amused with the young fan. “This kid knows every word and clearly wasn’t born when the songs came out that shows 50’s influence.” Another fan commented: “after 20 years .. being able to influence millennial children .. that deserves respect ma n*gga … nowadays you don’t see it anymore .. I remember over there in 2003 listening to get rich or die trying .. I hope I can meet you in person .. blessing.”

In other related news, along with a cult-like fan base, the rapper has another reason to celebrate. Hartford recently declared August 11, “50 Cent Day.” The decision was to honor the icon, who moved to the state in 2003. “Today was officially Curtis 50 Cent Jackson day in Hartford, CT. The energy was so good, it made me remember why I moved to CT,” Fif wrote on Instagram at the time. He cheerfully posed beside the state’s governor, Ned Lamont, who provided him with an official statement of the honorary day. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

