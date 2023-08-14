50 Cent Says L.A. Is “Finished” In Response To Viral Video Of Thieves

50 Cent says that Los Angeles is “finished.” He made the comment while reacting to a viral video of a mob of thieves stealing an estimated $100k worth of merchandise. The group targeted a Nordstrom store at the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park on Saturday. According to the LAPD, there were about 30 to 50 people involved.

“I told you LA was finished,” 50 captioned a screenshot of the news story. “They are gonna have to lock the doors, appointment only. SMH.” YG, a native of L.A., commented on the post: “We ain’t finished. We just getting started.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: 50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

50’s post elicited plenty of strong reactions from users on social media. One commented: “It’s almost like people are being priced out of living so they stop respecting society niceties. Anyone in here talking about R or D is a politicians pecker slobbing [clown emoji]. Corporations are arbitrarily raising prices, keeping wages stagnant, and extracting every last dollar from people. And until they act right, this will continue to happen.” Other users had more harsh ideas. One commented: “Why dont they just get a job instead doing pathetic shit like stealing clothes. Ruining things for everyone. This people need to start getting 5 years in jail at least for stealing. This is outta control.” Check out 50’s post on Instagram below.

50 Cent Reacts To Crime In L.A.

Regardless of his feelings about the crime rate in the city, 50 Cent will be traveling to Los Angeles for a performance at Crypto.com Arena at the end of the month. He’s currently performing on his Final Lap tour, which will take him across the globe throughout the year. He’s said that the run of concerts may be his last world tour as he shifts focus to TV and film.

