Finesse2tymes Claims To Be 50 Cent, Yo Gotti & Gucci Mane Hybrid, Fans Troll Him

Finesse2tymes is among the many Memphis stars that burst onto the scene in the 2020s so far. However, he’s still not among the most beloved, or at least, that’s what the recent response to one of his Instagram Stories suggests. As a hard-working and focused MC, though, he’s sure to beat these allegations soon, and they certainly won’t slow his hustle down. Still, many fans thought he was overshooting when he named various great rappers and credited them as influencing his hybrid style. Rather than think about whether his music sounds like theirs in concept, they went for his throat on the quality and status end.

“If you put 50 cent, Doe b, Yo Gotti, and Gucci mane all in one pot, U get Finesse2tymes,” the 90 Days artist wrote on social media. In addition, he included a fire emoji and a thinking emoji, and users definitely made their thoughts clear. “More like Bart Simpson and manny fresh mixed in da pot,” one commenter savagely wrote, with another adding “And the lie detector determined that was Cap” with laughing emojis. However, there were still many fans who came to his defense or just disagreed with him with no disrespect, just from a style angle.

Finesse2tymes’ Clowned-Upon Instagram Story

“Hate is a strong Drug first yall was on his D*** now he winning to much now yall hating,” one user posited. Another wrote “I Can See The Other Ones .. He Gone Have To Show Me Some 50 Tho I Dont See It Lol.” “He more lyrical than all them tho,” a fan expressed. While plenty of the most popular responses were negative, isn’t that true of most Internet discussions these days? Regardless, his proclamation at the very least hopefully raises expectations for material on par with these artists in the future.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is still a controversial figure these days in hip-hop, though it’s more for his antics and legal trouble than anything sinister. With a couple more hits under his belt, he can eschew comparisons and focus on becoming his own artist. He certainly has the skill and potential to do so, so we hope this response doesn’t get to his head. For more news and the latest updates on Finesse2tymes, keep checking in with HNHH.

