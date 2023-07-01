Finesse2Tymes Has Car Theft Charges Dropped

Rapper Finesse2Tymes has had charges against him relating to a rental car theft in Houston dropped. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said that the case had been dismissed due to insufficient evidence. A warrant for the rapper’s arrest had been issued on July 19 over claims Finesse was still in possession of a rental car he had acquired in March. Allegedly, Finesse had rented an SUV valued at $72,000 from an Enterprise outlet in March. In April, Finesse reportedly told staff that he was in Atlanta and would the car then but didn’t.

Police then pulled over the rental in Houston on April 24. At the time it was being driven by a woman who claimed to work for Finesse. Furthermore, the woman admitted to police that she was aware the car was overdue to be returned to Enterprise. This landed Finesse a felony theft charge before the case was dismissed by prosecutors.

Finesse Shares Video Of Traffic Stop

Meanwhile, Finesse also shared a video of a recent run-in with law enforcement. The rapper, who is performing at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, shared the video of the traffic stop on Instagram. “Man ts crazy it never fails. Trouble always find me. I wish the world would give a man a break. I never seen a artist talked about and harassed in my life. Mf don’t like me and it’s coo. I’m ok with that. But damn ease up. I’m human like yaw. Pressure burst pipes,” the rapper added as a caption in the since-deleted post.

Elsewhere, a video of Finesse getting down with the various women of his polycule earned the approval of Yung Miami. “Mood,” The City Girl wrote on Instagram in response to a video of some steamy PDA going down in the Finesse household. As mentioned, the Memphis rapper is in Miami this weekend for Rolling Loud. He performed on the Culture Kings stage on July 21.

