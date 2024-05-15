50 Cent Facing $4 Million Lawsuit From Ex-Consultant He Labeled A "Snitch"

BYCole Blake353 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/FilmMagic)

50 Cent isn't happy about the lawsuit.

50 Cent is facing a $4 million lawsuit from consultant Michael Caruso who claims the Sire Spirits mogul cut him out of a deal with the company without getting proper compensation. Caruso says he played a critical role in launching Sire Spirits’ premium liquor brand back in 2015, but 50 never fulfilled a promise of offering him an ownership stake. 50 previously accused him of snitching on New York City nightclub kingpin Peter Gatien back in the 1990s in a post on Instagram caught by AllHipHop.

In the lawsuit, Caruso’s attorney, Paul J. Fishman, says his client "dedicated his time, expertise, and resources to ensure the success of Sire Spirits." He further accuses 50 of wrongfully recording a phone conversation between Caruso and another individual without consent. “This illegal recording was a clear violation of privacy and an attempt to gain an unfair advantage in legal proceedings. Mr. Caruso’s rights were maliciously disregarded, and he suffered damages as a result," he argued.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Stevie J For Siding With King Combs In Shirtless "Pick A Side" Video

50 Cent Poses With His Son, Sire Jackson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Sire Jackson attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“This Fool been snitching since 1942 Don Julio!” 50 Cent wrote in a since-deleted post. “You know he gonna tell on everybody. LOL @beamsuntory is f*cked, they was paying this guy Michael Caruso a half a million a year and him and his partner Julious Grant put this together. @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial. This is gonna make a great Tv show. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

In addition to calling out Caruso on social media, 50 has been embroiled in several other feuds online. He's been going back and forth with King Combs after the son of Diddy released a diss track aimed at him over the weekend. He also called out Stevie J on Tuesday for taking sides in the beef. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Slams Ex-Consultant For Alleged Embezzlement In Sire Spirits Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Toronto Raptors v Houston RocketsMusic50 Cent Slams Ex-Consultant For Alleged Embezzlement In Sire Spirits Lawsuit2.2K
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - ArrivalsMusic50 Cent Puts “Lord Michael” Caruso On Blast For His Informant Past Amid Embezzlement Allegations1.5K
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - ArrivalsMusic50 Cent Embezzlement Accusations: Rapper Wants Beam Suntory To Pay Up ASAP2.5K
Houston Rockets v Minnesota TimberwolvesMusic50 Cent Wants To Make A TV Show About His Beam Suntory Embezzlement Lawsuit1081