50 Cent Facing $4 Million Lawsuit From Ex-Consultant He Labeled A "Snitch"

50 Cent is facing a $4 million lawsuit from consultant Michael Caruso who claims the Sire Spirits mogul cut him out of a deal with the company without getting proper compensation. Caruso says he played a critical role in launching Sire Spirits’ premium liquor brand back in 2015, but 50 never fulfilled a promise of offering him an ownership stake. 50 previously accused him of snitching on New York City nightclub kingpin Peter Gatien back in the 1990s in a post on Instagram caught by AllHipHop.

In the lawsuit, Caruso’s attorney, Paul J. Fishman, says his client "dedicated his time, expertise, and resources to ensure the success of Sire Spirits." He further accuses 50 of wrongfully recording a phone conversation between Caruso and another individual without consent. “This illegal recording was a clear violation of privacy and an attempt to gain an unfair advantage in legal proceedings. Mr. Caruso’s rights were maliciously disregarded, and he suffered damages as a result," he argued.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Stevie J For Siding With King Combs In Shirtless "Pick A Side" Video

50 Cent Poses With His Son, Sire Jackson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Sire Jackson attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“This Fool been snitching since 1942 Don Julio!” 50 Cent wrote in a since-deleted post. “You know he gonna tell on everybody. LOL @beamsuntory is f*cked, they was paying this guy Michael Caruso a half a million a year and him and his partner Julious Grant put this together. @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial. This is gonna make a great Tv show. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

In addition to calling out Caruso on social media, 50 has been embroiled in several other feuds online. He's been going back and forth with King Combs after the son of Diddy released a diss track aimed at him over the weekend. He also called out Stevie J on Tuesday for taking sides in the beef. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Slams Ex-Consultant For Alleged Embezzlement In Sire Spirits Lawsuit

[Via]