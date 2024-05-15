50 Cent Trolls Stevie J For Siding With King Combs In Shirtless "Pick A Side" Video

50 Cent trolled Stevie J on Instagram, yet again, on Tuesday night. This time he shared a video Stevie recently posted of himself rapping along to King Combs' new diss track, "Pick A Side." On the track, Diddy's son takes aim at 50 over his feud with his father.

"Hahahaha why you make a video like this man, LOL I can not wait to be in the same place with you guys. I know you don’t know about me," 50 captioned his post. 50's fans joined in on the laughs in the comments section. "He really recorded this and watched it back and said …yeahhh ima post this," one user wrote. Another added: "A 50-plus-year-old shirtless man grabbing his junk while a diss track is playing about another man, is just as bad as watching him stroke that man! Stevie stop it!! You and Meek cannot think this is okay!"

50 Cent Performs At Strength Of A Woman Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: 50 Cent performs during the Strength of a Woman Festival at Barclays Center on May 11, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

As for "Pick A Side," Combs calls out Diddy directly. “When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die trying,'” he raps at one point. Earlier in the song, he remarks, “I dare one of you n****s scream out ‘no diddy,’” referencing the viral meme. As for the Homeland Security raids on his family's homes, he adds: "… Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks / multimillion dollar plaques."

50 Cent Teases Stevie J

