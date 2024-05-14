Stevie J Raps Along To King Combs' 50 Cent Diss Track, Fans Label Him Corny

Stevie J recorded himself shirtless in the mirror rapping along to King Combs' new diss track aimed at 50 Cent for a video on his Instagram Story, on Tuesday. Stevie has come to Diddy's defense several times in recent months as alleged victims have been coming forward with accusations about the Bad Boy mogul. When HollywoodUnlocked shared the clip, fans labeled Stevie corny in the comments section.

"Bro… he’s legit legendary corny," one top response reads. Another user writes: "Soooo thirsty to stay on Diddy payroll, dude going on 55 years old…. Built like a Kangaroocrodile." One more follower wrote: "Why does he make everything corny?!"

Stevie J Performs On The Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Sheek Louch of The Lox, 112, Mase, Faith Evans, Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy and Stevie J preform onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at American Airlines Arena on September 10, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Akademiks premiered the diss track on Sunday night while live streaming. On the track, Combs references the Homeland Security raids on his dad's properties, 50 Cent's recent Instagram posts, and more. “I dare one of you n****s scream out ‘no diddy’” Combs raps, referencing the viral meme. "... Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks / multimillion dollar plaques." He also brings up 50 directly, adding: “When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin.'”

Stevie J Raps Along To King Combs' Diss Track

Check out the clip of Stevie rapping along to King Combs' song above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Stevie J on HotNewHipHop.

