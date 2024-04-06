Stevie J Fires Back At 50 Cent Over Jokes About His Sexuality

Stevie J and 50 Cent are still feuding on social media.

LudaDay: Celebrity Basketball Game

Stevie J has responded to 50 Cent’s recent jokes about his sexuality with a post on Instagram accusing him of lying about being shot nine times. Sharing a police report that mentions the iconic rapper catching three bullets, Stevie accused “Uncle Tom” of exaggerating about the infamous shooting. “Uncle Tom lied to y’all ain’t get hit no 9 times only took 3 hot ones Oh Curtis,” Stevie captioned the post. 50 has been feuding with Stevie over his defense of Diddy regarding the numerous allegations the Bad Boy mogul has been facing. Stevie previously offered to fight 50 for charity to settle their differences, to which 50 bragged his boxing skills are still as “sharp” as ever.

In response to Stevie's newest post, many fans took 50's side. When Hollywood Unlocked shared it, one user wrote: "That’s a police report…. Medical records is what would show the actual amount he was shot…. Stevie can’t be this slow." Another wrote: "This N***a scrambling and scraping sh*t for daddy."

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Stevie J "Diddy's Boyfriend" In Newest Trolling Attempt

Stevie J & Diddy Attend Grammy Midnight Brunch

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Stevie J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Compound Entertainment. And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013 at Bagatelle/STK on February 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Stevie previously labeled 50 Cent “Uncle Tom” during an interview with TMZ, earlier this week. "Uncle Tom cats like that. Now you wanna put me-- I don't know if y'all saw the post 50 posted about me. Of course you guys saw that," he said. "You can't brush under the rug-- I don't see anybody reporting about what Tatted Up Holly said about him beating her up and about these other baby mommas, beating her up. I just look at it as, he wants to bring the Black community down worse than anyone else." Check out their latest back-and-forth on Instagram below.

Stevie J & 50 Cent Go At It On Instagram

Stevie has been one of the most vocal supporters of Diddy throughout recent months, something Boosie Badazz pointed out during a recent rant on social media. Ray J has theorized that his associates are waiting for more details to surface. Be on the lookout for further updates on Stevie J on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Continues To Make Diddy Gay Jokes Following Stevie J Bike Ride

