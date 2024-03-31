Boosie Badazz Questions Why Diddy's Friends Aren't Speaking Up

Boosie Badazz wants to know where all the people he saw toasting with Diddy at his parties every year are now. His question comes after Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. The Bad Boy mogul is also facing a number of civil lawsuits relating to sexual misconduct.

"I don't hear none of them n***as that was toasting at Diddy's with that champagne every year, having speeches with mane, nobody speak up for this mane or nothing," Boosie said. "When you on top of the world, it's a celebration. When you on the bottom, it's a denial-ation. All of them muthaf***as all with their suits on, and their cups up. Ain't nobody saying nothing. Boy this world, boy."

Boosie Badazz Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Diddy hosts a number of parties every year, including his iconic White Parties in the Hamptons. 50 Cent recently brought up Diddy's friends as well on Instagram, questioning why JAY-Z hasn't addressed the situation. "Anybody seen J?" 50 wrote. "LOL [lauging emojis] puff said the [ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL." Authorities raided Diddy's properties, earlier this week, reportedly as part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking. His attorney, Aaron Dyer, has confirmed that the music industry veteran wasn't charged with any crime in the incident. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," he said in a statement.

Boosie Badazz Speaks Out On Diddy

Despite Boosie's questioning, a few celebrities associated with Diddy have spoken out. Most recently, Fat Joe remarked that he's praying for his friend of 30 years during an interview on Hot 97. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

