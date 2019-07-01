best friends
- MusicKanye West Calls Justin Laboy & Future His "Best Friends"Kanye West says that Justin Laboy and Future are his two "best friends."By Cole Blake
- StreetwearCiara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: WatchIt's the most fashionable time of the year.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsTyler, The Creator Tells Gunna Why They Were Never Friends At FirstThe two are best buds now.By Alexander Cole
- NewsThe Weeknd Wants To Be "Best Friends"What are your top three tracks from "Dawn FM"?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New SingleDrizzy is helping his British friend celebrate her return to music.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRyan Henry Sits Down With Best Friend After Sleeping With His ExRyan is the godfather to Anthony Lindsey's son, but he admitted to sleeping with the mother of Anthony's children.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Gave 14 Of His BFFs Suitcases Filled With $1 Million In CashWe can only imagine how many people are signing up to be No. 15.By Erika Marie
- GramCardi B Gave BFF Star Brim A Special Birthday Shoutout On IGCardi B made sure to send her best friend Star Brim a special happy birthday shoutout on Instagram recently, praising her ride or die's growth, ambition and big heart.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSelena Gomez Details Why She And Taylor Swift Have Such A Tight BondSelena and Taylor are inseparable. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureSelena Gomez Freaks Out Over "Shark Tank" Birthday SurpriseHer besties hooked her up.By Erika Marie
- SportsThe Rock Shares Insane TB Of Andre The Giant & His 315 Lb Ex-Wrestler GrandfatherDwayne "The Rock" Johnson shares an epic throwback of his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, cradling André The Giant.By hnhh
- Music50 Cent's Son & Chris Brown's Daughter Are Still Best Friends: See New PicsSire Jackson and Royalty Brown hung out again recently.By Alex Zidel