Ray J Says Diddy's Friends Need Time To "Understand" Allegations Before Speaking Out

Ray J discussed the lack of public support for Diddy during a recent interview with TMZ at LAX. In doing so, he labeled the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul a "big question mark" and explained his associates want to know the full extent of the situation before speaking on it.

“I think a lot of people are just trying to understand it, understand what is and what’s not. It’s still a big question mark. Pray for everybody though. Prayers go up for everybody.” When asked about attending Diddy's parties and whether he saw anything questionable, or whether he thinks the allegations stem from other “after parties,” Ray J pled the fifth. From there, he discussed his newest venture, Tronix Network.

Ray J Poses With Diddy In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Ray J and Diddy at the VEVO and Compound Entertainment Present "Ne Yo And Friends" - Inside at Avalon on November 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VEVO)

During the clip, the interviewer brings up Stevie J being one of the most prominent voices to defend Diddy throughout the drama. "I've never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about," Stevie told the outlet a few days prior. "I've never seen it, I've known him for 29 years." Stevie also detailed being at Diddy's house in Miami when Homeland Security raided the property. Check out Ray J's interview with TMZ below.

Ray J Speaks On Diddy's Allegations

As for questions about the lack of support from Diddy's friends, Boosie Badazz recently brought up that topic on social media. "I don't hear none of them n***as that was toasting at Diddy's with that champagne every year, having speeches with mane, nobody speak up for this mane or nothing," Boosie said. "When you on top of the world, it's a celebration. When you on the bottom, it's a denial-ation. All of them muthaf***as all with their suits on, and their cups up. Ain't nobody saying nothing. Boy this world, boy." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ray J on HotNewHipHop.

