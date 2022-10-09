Kanye West’s recent antics have sparked multiple conversations, but now they seem to be breaking up friendships.

Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/9Xr7UCQAdF — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

When Ye sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his fashion show, several celebrities ridiculed him for his choices. Of the heated entertainers was Diddy, one of the most prominent music producers in the industry. He shared his opinions with the internet, saying, “The ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it… Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

Not fond of Diddy’s post, Kanye decided to share their private messages with his millions of Instagram followers. The men went back and forth in the text thread, exchanging curse words and asking for addresses.

Taking the mature route, the Bad Boy CEO added another post to his timeline. “On this Sunday, I hope we as a people stop all the Coonin’ and baffoonin… Unapologetically black first! Because they unapologetically think about us last.”

While many guessed whether the post was aimed at Kanye, one person, in particular, knew for a fact that it was. Ray J, who has had run-ins with Ye due to their mutual connection to Kim Kardashian, called out Puff Daddy on his IG story for not believing him.

He shared the producer’s most recent post and wrote, “Yo Puff– I came to [your] house and told you a couple of months ago I had some issued with certain [clowns]– n*ggas was quiet– now all of a sudden.”

