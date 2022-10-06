Diddy went on social media, Wednesday night, to criticize Kanye West for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at his YZY Season 9 fashion show. While the Bad Boy Records mogul defended Ye as a “freethinker” he took serious issue with his latest behavior.

“I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet but the thing I do have to address is this ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt,” Diddy told his followers. “I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying? I’m not with it.”

“Right now all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration, and death,” Diddy said. “So before I can get to any other lives matter—which all lives matter—that Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

West defended his decision in a statement on Instagram, after the event, writing, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

Diddy wasn’t the only celebrity to take issue with West’s statement. Jaden Smith, Gigi Hadid, and more also called out the Donda rapper.

Diddy had previously addressed West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, earlier in the day.

Check out Diddy’s full comments on West’s recent antics below.

