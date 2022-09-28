Kanye West revealed that Justin Laboy and Future are his best friends in a post on Instagram, Wednesday, while joking about being a Christian dad, despite this fact.

“When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect your kids but Justin Laboy and Future your best friends,” West wrote over a black screen.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Right beforehand, West had written in a separate post, “I’ma do a free commercial for nitrous oxide.”

West has been seen with Laboy on numerous occasions in recent years. The host of the Respectfully Justin show on Revolt TV was a vocal presence behind the scenes of West’s 2021 album, Donda, having provided fans with multiple updates on the project before its release.

As for Future, the Atlanta rapper collaborated with West for his 2022 follow-up album, Donda 2, receiving multiple credits on the project.

West recently retained his sixth divorce attorney for his ongoing split from Kim Kardashian. Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP has previously represented Melinda Gates, Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis, and more. Kardashian filed for divorce back in 2021 and was declared legally single, earlier this year.

Check out West’s recent Instagram post below.